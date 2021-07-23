ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Financial Analysis

ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ALR Technologies and Napco Security Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies $101.36 million 6.18 $8.52 million $0.56 60.91

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of ALR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ALR Technologies and Napco Security Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Napco Security Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Napco Security Technologies has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ALR Technologies and Napco Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALR Technologies N/A N/A -5,672.06% Napco Security Technologies 7.85% 11.92% 9.05%

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats ALR Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

