Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%.

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.38. 1,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $246.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

PINE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

