Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

ATEC opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.78. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $242,332.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,947,799.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,176. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

