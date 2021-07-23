Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company.

TKNO stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

