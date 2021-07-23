Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.64 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $3.18 million and $3.64 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001473 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00040974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00141465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,585.22 or 0.99886531 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

