Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading 3.4% Higher

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 403,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

