Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Senior Officer Buys C$19,240.00 in Stock

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$19,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 443,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,456.40.

On Friday, June 18th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 4,000 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$3,400.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 14,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 5,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$4,999.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 4,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$2,835.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 7,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,850.00.

Shares of CVE ALM opened at C$1.00 on Friday. Alliance Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$5.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10.

Alliance Mining Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

