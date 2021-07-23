Alliance Global Partners Boosts Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Price Target to $4.00

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) had its price target upped by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verb Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Verb Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VERB stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verb Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

