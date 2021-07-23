Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.76 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.