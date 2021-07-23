Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Tops $0.19

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $169.87 million and $501.57 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alien Worlds alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00099584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00140411 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,191.87 or 1.00264597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alien Worlds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alien Worlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alien Worlds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.