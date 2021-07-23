Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

AXU stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $316.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.05. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mark Stevens purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

