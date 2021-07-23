Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce sales of $55.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.80 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $219.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.67 million to $226.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $207.59 million, with estimates ranging from $204.87 million to $210.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 65,955 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $497.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.82. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

