Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading Up 1.4%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.57 and last traded at C$6.51. Approximately 35,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 134,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.42.

Several analysts have commented on CLIQ shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Alcanna from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark lifted their price target on Alcanna from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$235.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.78.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

