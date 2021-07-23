Albert S. Baldocchi Sells 263 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $32.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,830.92. 424,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,777. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,094.93 and a one year high of $1,833.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,454.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,723.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 859.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

