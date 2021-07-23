Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.79. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,541 shares of company stock worth $2,899,921 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

