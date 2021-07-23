Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Alaska Air Group stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.79. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $74.25.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.92.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
