Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

AKZOY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

AKZOY stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

