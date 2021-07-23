Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Akouos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $427.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. Akouos has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akouos will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akouos by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 543,729 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Akouos by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,509,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,809,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Akouos by 2,007.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akouos by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 109,580 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Akouos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

