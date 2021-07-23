Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $170.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock valued at $432,036,109. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $316,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

