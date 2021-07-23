Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Acquires $29,362.41 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $29,362.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air T alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,810 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $69,912.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 690 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,449.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 400 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,728.00.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81. Air T, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Air T at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.