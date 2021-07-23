Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ACDVF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Air Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of ACDVF opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.66. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 308.33% and a negative net margin of 171.34%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.