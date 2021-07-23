AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of AGNC Investment worth $17,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,389,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.20 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

