Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

