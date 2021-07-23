Aggreko (LON:AGK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 869 ($11.35). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 869 ($11.35), with a volume of 281,786 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 863.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46.

Aggreko Company Profile (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.