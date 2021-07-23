Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.97 Million

Analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post $16.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.93 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. Agenus posted sales of $26.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $158.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $355.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $98.96 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 253,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

