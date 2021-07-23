Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.97 Million

Analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post $16.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.93 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. Agenus posted sales of $26.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $158.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $355.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $98.96 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agenus.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 253,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.