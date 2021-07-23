Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMG opened at $165.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.78. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $180.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

