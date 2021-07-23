AEW UK REIT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:AEWU opened at GBX 103.40 ($1.35) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.75. AEW UK REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103.60 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29.
About AEW UK REIT
