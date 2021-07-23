AEW UK REIT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:AEWU opened at GBX 103.40 ($1.35) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.75. AEW UK REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103.60 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29.

About AEW UK REIT

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

