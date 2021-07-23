Aeon Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $1,338.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.21 or 0.00615134 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001011 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

