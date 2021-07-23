Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$26.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.83.

TSE ARE traded up C$2.09 on Friday, hitting C$20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 874,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.15 and a 52-week high of C$20.67.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

