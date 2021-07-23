Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 280.50 ($3.66), with a volume of 255,080 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of £612.04 million and a P/E ratio of 72.57.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

