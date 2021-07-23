adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €315.31 ($370.96).

Several analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of FRA ADS traded up €3.80 ($4.47) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €312.30 ($367.41). 251,865 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €302.49. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

