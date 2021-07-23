Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 37,007 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,007 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. 338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

