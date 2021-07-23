Adelante Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,572 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for approximately 3.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $50,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,867,000 after buying an additional 325,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,372 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,483 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,085. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $82.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

