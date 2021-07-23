Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 1,927,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,927,432. The firm has a market cap of $151.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 554,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,863 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 518,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

