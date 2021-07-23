ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACVA. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.53. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

