Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

Shares of ACU stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,538. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26. Acme United has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $299,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,877.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 9,399 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $414,495.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,452,572.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,060. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

