Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of Acerinox stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

