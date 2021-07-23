AceD Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, AceD has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $45,513.77 and $20,238.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

