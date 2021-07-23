Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 229.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million.

ACEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 104,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,571. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,322. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

