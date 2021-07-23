Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

