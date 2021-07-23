Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.