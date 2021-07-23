Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,412 ($18.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of LON:ABC traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,328 ($17.35). 93,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,839. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,456.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,373.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

