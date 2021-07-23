Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $128.00 at Raymond James

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $116.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

