ABB (NYSE:ABB) Issues Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

ABB stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $36.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

