ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,243. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 31.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 22.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

