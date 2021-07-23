AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.
Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $60.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
