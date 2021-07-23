AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $60.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

