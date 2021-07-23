A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

BAG has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

LON:BAG opened at GBX 568 ($7.42) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR has a 1-year low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 573 ($7.49). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 528.55. The stock has a market cap of £636.32 million and a P/E ratio of 33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

In related news, insider Mark Allen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £51,700 ($67,546.38). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,084 shares of company stock worth $5,214,800 in the last 90 days.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.