99,996 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Acquired by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 1.30% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

