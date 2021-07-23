$91.43 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce $91.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.99 million and the highest is $94.40 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $96.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $367.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.77 million to $377.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $366.47 million, with estimates ranging from $356.75 million to $382.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

