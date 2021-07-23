$91.34 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post sales of $91.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $79.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $392.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.90 million to $393.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $428.78 million, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $431.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,538 shares of company stock worth $2,433,549. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

