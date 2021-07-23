908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Sells $322,700.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Kenneweg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00.

MASS opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.62. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $909.36 million and a PE ratio of -26.86.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $17,086,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $4,556,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $4,795,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

