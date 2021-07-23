888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.45

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as low as $4.92. 888 shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 580 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIHDF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

